Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K Coming Up On Saturday

Runners are getting ready for the Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K in Traverse City this Saturday, Mar. 18.

The race will start and end right next to Brady’s Bar. Proceeds from the race are being donated to the Munson Medical Center’s new Family Birth and Children’s Center.

Along with the race, there will also be a costume contest so racers will be coming out in all their green gear. Spectators are welcome to join in on the fun and watch from alongside the track.

Kat Paye, Executive Director, says “those who are registered come dressed in all of the tutus, all the shamrocks, all the fuzzy socks, and compete for the best costume prizes will, of course, be awarded with our friends over at fifth third.”

Registration and more information on the race can be found here.