Health Department of Northwest Michigan Offering Free Dental Program for Children

Eric Brazeal
03/15/2023 4:26 PM EDT

Although National Dental Health was in February, for the Health Department Of Northwest Michigan dental health here in Northern Michigan is a priority every day particularly when it comes to children. While in development it is critical that children maintain proper dental health and build the habits that will last a lifetime.

One of the many services that the Health Department Of Northwest Michigan is offering to the community is a sealant program that provides free sealant application to youth within Northern Michigan.

For more information visit the Health Department Of Northwest Michigan website.

