Health Department of Northwest Michigan Offering Free Dental Program for Children

Although National Dental Health was in February, for the Health Department Of Northwest Michigan dental health here in Northern Michigan is a priority every day particularly when it comes to children. While in development it is critical that children maintain proper dental health and build the habits that will last a lifetime.

One of the many services that the Health Department Of Northwest Michigan is offering to the community is a sealant program that provides free sealant application to youth within Northern Michigan.

For more information visit the Health Department Of Northwest Michigan website.