Grand Traverse Pie Company Gives Away Free Pie for Pi Day

Grand Traverse Pie Company is celebrating National Pi Day by giving out a free slice of pie with every purchase.

Mar. 14, or 314 (the first three numbers of pi in math), is a day the Grand Traverse Pie Company staff says they always look forward to.

With any purchase, customers got a free slice of ABC crumb pie made with Michigan’s very own apples, blueberries and cherries.

Advertisement

General manager Heather Bailey says Pi Day is more like a birthday celebration, and the promotion has been a tradition of theirs for many years now.

“We expect just under a thousand people. I’m predicting about 960 free slices and that’s 160 pies. It’s so cute because a lot of folks have walked in just for their lunch and [were] surprised how many people were waiting in line. And when they come to the counter to just order...they kind of look confused, it’s cute,” said Heather.

Many customers ran to grab their pie during their lunch break. Hopefully they had time!