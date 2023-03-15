After a Three-Year Hiatus, Barley, BBQ & Beats Returns to Cadillac in May

Barley, BBQ & Beats is a non-profit event that raises funding and awareness for the Hospice of Michigan.

Getting it’s start in Grand Rapids in 2016, Barley, BBQ & Beats the popular event has now expanded throughout the state, which included debuting in Cadillac in 2019.

The organization that will benefit from the proceeds raised is Hospice of Michigan (HOM), which is the original and largest hospice in the state.

The organization goes above and beyond helping those in hospice within our community raising more than $5 million per year that helps to cover costs of the uninsured or underinsured.

For more information or to purchase your tickets to Barley, BBQ & Beats visit the ticketing website.

If you are interested in sponsoring this amazing community event contact Cassandra Haner at chaner@hom.org.