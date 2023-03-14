Sault Ste. Marie Police Confirm Early Morning House Fire Was Deadly

The Sault Ste. Marie police department says at least one person was killed in an early morning house fire on Tuesday.

Details are very limited, but we do know firefighters were called to the home on Shallows Beach Ave. around 7:30 a.m.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Victim Services Unit was called on scene, and police have now confirmed that the fire was deadly. They will not release more information about the number of victims or their identities until family has been notified.

They say the flames are out and there is no danger to the public. The fire is under investigation.