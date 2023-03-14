Northern Michigan Swimmer Alec Lampen Brings Home State Championship

As the competitors lined up at Oakland University, Manistee swimmer Alec Lampen knew that it was his chance to show what can do in the water. By the end of the swim meet, Alec was the champion of the division III 100-yard backstroke and was second in the 50-yard freestyle swim.

Alec Lampen dives in

Alec attends and swims for Manistee high school and is one of the first swimmer to represent the school as a state champion.

With plans to progress to the collegiate level with swimming, Alec hopes to swim for the University of Michigan to follow in the footsteps of some of the most decorated swimmers to ever dive into a pool.

You can find out more about Alec on his Swimcloud profile.

Alec Lampen brings home the championship



