Michigan’s Creative Coast Looking to Highlight Freelance Directory

You have the opportunity to join a large talent pool in the Grand Traverse Region.

Michigan’s Creative Coast is looking to highlight their freelance directory.

This is the first digital freelance and independent talent directory in the region. It offers a microsite to showcase resumes, portfolios and services to the public.

The director is restricted to only small businesses with less than three full time employees.

“With this directory we offer independent people who are kind of doing independent work hustle, maybe they decided to go out on their own and open their own business but they’re not quite at that level to be a Traverse Connect investor member. This offers the opportunity for them to get the word out about their services,” Katherine DeGood from Traverse Connect said.

Freelances can pay for these listings on the Michigan’s Creative Coast website, which you can find here.