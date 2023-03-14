Man Injured In Hit-and-Run While Trying to Help EMS On Another Call

Montcalm County deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver they say injured a pedestrian on Monday.

Deputies say the crash happened on Monday night around 10 p.m. on Youngman Road in Eureka Township. It was actually witnessed by EMS workers who were already in the area on another call.

They say an 86-year-old Greenville man was crossing the street to help EMS get into his neighbor’s house when he stumbled and fell. As he fell back, he was hit by a car that didn’t stop.

Luckily EMS was there to treat his severe injuries, which deputies say were not life-threatening. The man was taken to the hospital, and the neighbor involved in the original call was also treated.

Deputies say the car they’re looking for is a late model, dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information should contact them at 989-831-7590.