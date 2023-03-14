Local Firefighter Is The 11th Strongest In The World

Joe Voiles recently competed at the Arnold Sports Festival World’s Strongest Firefighter competition in Columbus, Ohio.

After a stellar showing at the 600-pound ambulance tire deadlift and winning the 25-pound full extension axe hold, Joe was named the 11th strongest firefighter in the world and was presented a medal of achievement from Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.

Joe Voiles - Axe Extension Event

Joe is now back in northern Michigan which his wife and 2 children having recently completed his EMT certification WHILE training for the world class event.

