Interlochen Man On Bicycle Caught With Meth and Heroin

Grand Traverse County troopers say they arrested someone taking a joy ride on a bike and found heroin and meth.

Troopers say they saw Joseph Cranson II from Interlochen doing a wheelie in the middle of an intersection on Friday afternoon.

Cranson took off down W. South Airport Road, riding in the wrong lane. Troopers chased Cranson in their cars and on foot, and eventually caught him in the Cherryland Center parking lot.

Troopers say they found meth and heroin on him, and he was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.