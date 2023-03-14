Deputies: Pickup Truck Driver Hits School Bus and Takes Off

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says there was a crash involving a school bus in Almira Township on Tuesday morning.

Deputies say a large pickup truck hit a Dean Transportation school bus on Lake Ann Road around 7:20 a.m. They say the truck took off north towards of the Village of Lake Ann.

The bus driver was checked by EMS and released. No students were injured in the crash.

Deputies say the pickup truck was black or dark blue and has damage on the driver’s side. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at