County Commissioner says He was Arrested for Driving Drunk

A Grand Traverse County Commissioner is in legal trouble after his arrest last week on suspicion of driving drunk.

Brian McAllister

Commissioner Brian McAllister tells 9&10 News he was arrested last week for a DUI in Grand Traverse County.

in a statement to 9&10 - McAllister says “I am deeply ashamed and regretful for the actions I took....”

He adds “my behavior was unacceptable of the office I am grateful to hold...” and he says he will “fully cooperate with local authorities to face the consequences of my actions.”

McAllister has yet to appear in court. The Prosecutor’s office says they are still waiting for the arrest report from State Police.

Here is his full statement to 9&10 News:

On Wednesday, March 8th I was arrested for driving under the influence in Grand Traverse County. I am deeply ashamed and regretful for the actions I took on that evening that led to my arrest. I understand that my choices have resulted in embarassment (sic) for my family and friends, my employees, and my fellow Grand Traverse County Commissioners and staff. My behavior was unacceptable of the office I am grateful to hold and the man that I want to be.

I will fully cooperate with local authorities to face the consequences of my actions and take appropriate corrections to improve myself as a father, husband, friend and Commissioner. I apologize to everyone that I let down and realize that the journey to rebuild trust will take time and effort. I am fully committed to doing the work I need to do to make this happen. I appreciate your patience and understanding for my family as we work through this process.

-Brian McAllister

McAllister says he is “stepping away” to take time with family.



