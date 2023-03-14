Bond Proposal Could Bring New High School, Tear Down Middle School in Clare

Some big changes could be coming to Clare Public Schools. A $66.52 million bond proposal would see the current middle school demolished with a new high school built in it’s place.

Clare Public Schools Bond Proposal

Clare Middle School is over 100 years old, and has been an Alma Mater for thousands of students. Clare Public School’s Superintendent, Jim Walter, says the building is deteriorating and the classrooms are outdated.

“Our three main campus buildings are 51, 63 and 101 years old. So, our community has a big pull ahead of it no mater what happens with this bond proposal May 2,” Walter admits.

Walter says the auditorium is so small the band hasn’t been able to use it. He says if the bond proposal passes it would also allow them to add more shop classes and greatly improve student learning.

Clare High School

“I think everyone loves the middle school building in terms of its history, but the classrooms were built for kids and the way classes operated in the 1920s. We do a lot more work together now in groups and the spaces don’t coordinate well for that,” Walter acknowledges.

Walter says the bond proposal would not only allow them to build a new high school, but also make renovations to the current high school building, which will be used as the new middle school. They’ll be making upgrades and renovations to safety and security features as well as updating traffic flow to help with pick up and drop off traffic.

Some folks have raised concerns about the $66.52 million price tag, saying it won’t be enough. However, Walter says the school has an extra $4 million set aside to deal with any unexpected construction costs.

Clare Middle School

Other people have come out adamantly opposed to tearing down the middle school due to it’s rich history and murals within the school. Walter says the school district is trying to partner with Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office to secure funds to ‘remove, restore and replace’ the murals in the atrium of the proposed new auditorium.

“We really appreciate the history and tradition of the building and we think the community and school boards over decades have stewarded their facility well. It’s just a matter if you take time to walkthrough the building and watch kids trying to learn in those spaces that perhaps it’s time for us to upgrade,” Walter states.

The bond proposal will be on the ballot May 2.