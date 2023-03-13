The Pit Spitters’ Fan Food Submission Contest Is Back!

The Pit Spitters are looking for the next delicious item to add to the menu at Turtle Creek Stadium, and they need your help.

There’s a twist this year. Seven ballpark-themed ingredients will be listed on the submission form, and your food idea must include one of them.

On Monday, they were revealed to be: an all-beef hot dog, Ebels bratwurst, elephant ear, soft pretzel, cotton candy, popcorn, French fries, and sharp cheddar cheese sauce. Using these as a jumping-off point, get as creative (and delicious) as you can.

“Including fans in menu creation is my favorite way to incorporate them into the overall ballpark experience,” says Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Katie Johnson. “We love seeing the creativity through this promotion and hope introducing the featured ingredients will inspire even more delicious ideas!”

You can submit your idea Monday, Mar. 13 through Friday, Mar. 24. The Pit Spitters encourage you to include photos and videos in your submission to help get your idea across.

The grand prize winner will get a suite and the ceremonial pitch for a regular season game of their choosing. You can find that submission form here.