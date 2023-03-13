The Butterfly Project Teaches Students the Importance of Empathy

Forty sixth grade students at Sacred Heart Academy will host The Butterfly Project: Remembrance and Hope on April 20.

It’s an event that is a part of a national campaign that combines art and memorial. This project focusing on the students learning about the Holocaust with a particular emphasis on children. The event will showcase student-created memorials and culminate with the unveiling of a permanent memorial being placed at the school titled “The Butterfly Project.”

For more information on this great program teaching young students how to empathize through literature visit The Butterfly Project’s main website or contact the head of the program Julie O’Brien at Sacred Heart Academy.