Munson Medical Center Nurses Agree to New 3-Year Contract

On Friday night, the Michigan Nurses Association notified Munson that their bargaining unit had agreed to a new three-year contract.

The contract will go into effect immediately, but Munson says both sides agreed to a transition period to get familiar with the new contract. the MNA and Munson will educated nurses on the agreement over the next several weeks.

“The ratification vote represents four months of collaborative and productive negotiations centered on delivering high quality care to our patients and supporting our nurses as a critical component of the Healthcare Team,” said Brian Lawson, Munson Medical Center spokesperson.

Munson says they hope this new contract will help address the needs of their current nursing team and help recruit more staff.



