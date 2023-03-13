Michigan Supreme Court Rules County Is Responsible for Higgins Lake Levels

The Michigan Supreme Court has issued an order rejecting Roscommon County’s attempt to avoid maintaining the water levels of Higgins Lake.

The legally-mandated water level for the lake is 1,154 feet above sea level, which the county is supposed to maintain under state law.

Various home and property owners challenged Roscommon County’s lake management practices in 2019.

The local trial court initially dismissed the lawsuit, but the Michigan Court of Appeals reversed the decision.

The Michigan Supreme Court’s final decision means the appeal will stand, and investigations into Roscommon County’s management of the water level can begin.