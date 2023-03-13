Gov. Whitmer & Wayne State University Announce New Free-Ride Program

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined with Wayne State University to announce a new initiative offering some michigan students a tuition-free degree.

The Wayne State Guarantee will offer full-time students with a family income of $70,000 or less a degree with zero out-of-pocket expenses. The program will begin fall of 2023.

In a statement regarding the initiative, Whitmer said “I’m proud to work with universities across the state to lower the cost of college for michigan students and help them gain the skills to be prepared for the new and expanding businesses coming to the state.”