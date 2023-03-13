Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Strengthening Your Grid

When it comes to living in Michigan there are many risk factors affecting our access to electricity and the strength of our power grid. But Consumers Energy is taking steps to mitigate power failures and outages in hopes of alleviating the hardships on the community. One of the many methods being utilized by Consumers Energy is Trimming Trees.

Trees are the leading cause of outages in Northern Michigan. Consumers Energy is trimming back thousands of trees along the power lines to remove the risk they cause when we experience inclement weather.

For more information on what is being done to strengthen the energy grid here in Northern Michigan visit the Consumers Energy website.



