City of Clare Kicks Off 48th Annual Irish Festival This Week

The Clare Irish Festival returns this week, and the city is gearing up for celebrations.

St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, and the City of Clare is kicking off the 48th Annual Irish Festival on Wednesday. With nearly four days of fun that includes contests, games and activities for all ages, there will be plenty to do while touring the city’s local food and drink offerings.

“It’s a lot of fun. I mean, it gets you, it gets you out, gets you looking around Clare, getting you to all of the businesses. Checking out something if you haven’t been to Clare at all. Just one of our biggest festivals that we put on,” Kourtney John, a member of the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

The big parade takes place Saturday at noon, but you can click here for a complete schedule of the festival.