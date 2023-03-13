Bottles Battle it Out at 45 North Vineyard & Winery for Wine Madness

While sports fans are busy filling out their brackets for March Madness, wine lovers are filling out their brackets for Wine Madness.

45 North Vineyard & Winery located in Lake Leelanau has their bottles battling it out the month of March. Those coming in for a tasting during the month can taste some fan favorite wines and vote which should move onto the next round. This is their first year hosting this event, but they say it’s a great way to get people to try new wines.

Sarah Amman, the Tasting Room Manager, says “people are really liking it. It’s fun. It kind of gets the sports enthusiasts involved and makes it just a little more fun.”

Those who vote during Wine Madness will be entered to win a gift basket with popcorn from a local spot, glasses, and a gift certificate for the winery.