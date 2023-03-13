Beth Millner Jewelry Brings Back Their Fundraiser Jewelry Program

For Beth Millner Jewelry it is an important part of their business practices to be community focused and give back to the organizations that support Northern Michigan when they are able.

In pursuit of that passion the popular jewelry store has launched their fundraising program for 2023. As a part of this program Beth Millner Jewelry releases a customized pendant which will be available for purchase. A portion of all sales of the pendant are then donated to the selected organization.

To date the program has raised over $50,000 to donate to local organizations. They are currently accepting application through March 31. Eligible businesses include non-profit organizations located in the Upper Peninsula, particularly those focused on the arts and environmental protection/sustainability.

For more information email info@bethmillner.com or to submit your application for consideration visit the Jewelry Fundraiser Program page on BethMillner.com.