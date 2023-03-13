The Best of the Class, a Northern Michigan tradition, returns this year to proudly showcase the Class of 2023 valedictorians: the students that have dedicated themselves and put in the work to receive academic recognition across our viewing area!

The 9&10 News Promotion Team welcomes you to view our Best of the Class 2023 gallery -coming this summer - and thanks Mercantile Bank for their generosity in providing this special opportunity.

High school principals and guidance counselors, do you have a valedictorian to nominate? Please provide your name, job title, and school, along with student information (name and best form of contact), to the 9&10 News Promotions Coordinator, Michael Ramsey, at michaelramsey@910mediagroup.com. Information provided will be used for purposes of developing the gallery and promoting Best of The Class only. Final deadline to submit valedictorians for inclusion in our summer gallery is April 24th, 2023.

The 2023 valedictorian gallery will become active at the beginning of June. Videos will air on 9&10 News channels throughout the summer and a link will be included here to view the galleries at any time, so be sure to check back later.

