Alluvion Hosting a Jazz Concert Before Grand Opening of New Performing Arts Space

A Traverse City venue is giving a preview of what they have to offer before their grand opening.

The Alluvion is a performing arts space in the Common Grounds building on Eighth Street, and they’re hosting a jazz concert Thursday night for the public. Performances will include the Jeff Haas Trio and the NMC Jazz Lab Band.

Complimentary wine and a food buffet from the Edson Farm will be offered.

By having the jazz concert, they’re hoping to give the community a glimpse of their space of their space since they are waiting on new cosmetics and features before they hit “grand opening status.”

“The community has invested in it, and we are invested in the community,” Matt McCalpin, the Alluvion Director of Operations, said. “And so it’s important that if our community members are eager to get in here and accepting of the fact that we’re not 100% like cosmetically completed, that’s a good sign to us. And we figured let’s just keep some momentum going rather than keep the doors closed.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and while it is a non-ticketed event there is a $20 suggested donation at the door.

The Alluvion hopes to have a grand opening late spring.