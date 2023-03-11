NanBop and Clam Lake Beer Co. Holding Special Brunch at the Farm

Brunch on the Farm with NanBop

NanBop Farm in Cadillac is hosting a special Sunday Brunch on the Farm with Clam Lake Beer Co. (also of Cadillac) at 11 a.m. on March 19.

The menu was crafted by Clam Lake specifically for the brunch. It is a three-course meal, and tickets are $35 per person.

Tickets can be purchased through MyNorth here.

Advertisement

The menu will be as follows:

1st course: Soup flight

- New England Clam Chowder

- Italian Wedding Soup

Advertisement

- Tomato Basil with Parmesan Crips

- Cheddar Biscuits

2nd course

- Crab Cake Benedict served with Potato Pave and Champagne grapes

Advertisement

3rd course

- Bread pudding bites served with Beer Caramel and Maple Walnut Clotted Cream

NanBop and MyNorth are part of 910 Media Group. NanBop is located on the grounds of the Cadillac headquarters, 1 Broadcast Way.