Lake County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Man in Connection to Shooting

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a shooting on March 10.

Deputies are looking for 40-year-old Alton James Corbin.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in Webber Township for a shooting complaint around 8:30 Friday evening.

A man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Corbin ran from the scene with the gun before law enforcement got to the home.

If you see Corbin or you have information about the incident, you can call Lake County Central Dispatch at 231-745-2711.

The sheriff’s office says if you do see Corbin, don’t approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

