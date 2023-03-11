An Inside Look Into How a Cheboygan Police Dog Tracked a Suspect

Six-year-old Ronin isn’t your average dog.

He’s a police K9 trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension, and he’s employed by the Cheboygan Police Department’s road patrol, which includes two K-9 units. The division is responsible for patrolling, answering and investigating complaints and upholding the laws within the 740 square miles of Cheboygan County.

On Feb. 19, officers were alerted by the Midland Police Department that a stolen vehicle was traced to Mackinaw City. Officers said they found the vehicle near the casino there, but when the woman driving saw them, she took off.

The 36-year-old Cadillac woman led officers on a high speed car chase for about 50 miles through Cheboygan County. At some points the suspect reached speeds of over 100 mph. She was seen swerving around other vehicles, running red lights and stop signs, officers said.

Her car eventually became stuck on an unplowed road, and the chase progressed on foot.

Lt. Dean Tebo and his K9 partner Ronin were dispatched to the scene. Ronin, trained in ground disturbance tactics, continued the pursuit.

“If you take off running, you’re disturbing the vegetation, the dirt on the side of the road. You are leaving behind skin particles on hard surfaces,” Tebo explained.

“When we start a track, typically our officers will trace until we lose sight. We will mark that spot, and I’ll cut in 20 to 30 yards ahead of that mark with my dog. He’s going to pick up on the fresh ground disturbance in that area.”

Ronin sees the world through his nose. He picks up on fear pheromones, adrenaline, skin cells and other indicators, and follows the trail they leave behind.

After several hours of tracking, it was dark, and Ronin lead officers to a pine tree, which the suspect scrambled up to escape the dog’s reach, officers said.

“When my dog found the female in the tree, he started searching up high, so I knew we were close,” Tebo said.

With the help of a flashlight and other officers, the female was located nearly 25 feet high in a pine tree.

“We gave her verbal commands to start climbing down, which she eventually did. One of our cover officers became the arresting officer and was able to collect her from the tree, search her and handcuff her,” Tebo said.

She is currently in the Cheboygan County Jail on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Flee & Elude, Resisting and Obstructing Police, Reckless Driving, Malicious Destruction of Property to a Police Vehicle and more.

After completing a successful mission, Tebo describes Ronin as very proud and excited.

“It’s like watching your 3-year-old score their first goal in soccer,” Tebo said. Ronin is rewarded with praise, pats and hugs.

“They could get a tug toy, they can get a ball thrown to them; we use all different sorts of rewards. For me, it’s excited play and roughhousing, pats on the side and pets,” Tebo said.

Tebo and other handlers across Northern Michigan often train their dogs for situations they will encounter in their work. Ronin trains with about eight other local police K9s once a month.

“When we get together once a month, we try to hit all the categories: tracking, article search, area search, narcotics detection, building search and apprehension,” Tebo said.

Tebo also trains Ronin during his shifts with the help of other officers on the police force.

Off the clock, Tebo describes Ronin as an affectionate member of his family.

Police K9 Ronin

“He’s a very in your workspace kind of dog, he likes to sit in your lap. He wants hugs, he wants to be petted. He’s a very social creature,” Tebo said.

One of his favorite pass times at home is herding chickens.

“He has a fun time running around the property, herding the chickens and playing with our other bird dog,” Tebo said.