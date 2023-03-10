West Michigan Bulldog Rescue Holding Adoption Event in Big Rapids

Tractor Supply in Big Rapids is hosting an adoption event in partnership with the West Michigan Bulldog Rescue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Multiple bulldogs that are available for adoption will be in attendance for you to meet and give some much needed ear scratches.

For those that cannot adopt at this time there are still ways that you can support all of the great work being done at the West Michigan Bulldog Rescue.

This event will also be a dog food donation event and will also provide education on the breed and introductions to the pups that are in attendance looking for their fur-ever homes.

For more information on the event or to find out how you can help support this great organization visit the West Michigan Bulldog Rescue website or their FaceBook page ‘For the Love of LuLu’.