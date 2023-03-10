Top News: Deputies Say They Found Suspect Hiding Under Fitted Sheets - and More

Here’s a look at 10 of our top stories we posted this past week on 9and10news.com.

Three People Arrested After One Woman Flees From Police

Deputies were on patrol when they noticed a vehicle with an equipment violation near Mackinaw Trail and 13 Mile Road in LeRoy Township in Osceola County. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away. They pursued the driver to a residence near 14 Mile and 220th Ave., where the suspect ran on foot to a house, ignoring commands and refusing to come out of the house, they said. The sheriff’s office says deputies were able to get a warrant, and they entered the home to find the suspect hiding in bedding under a fitted sheet in the bedroom.

Mancino’s General Manager in Grand Traverse Co. Arrested for Embezzlement

Michigan State Police said Monday that James Warren Lake, 54, the general manager of two Mancino’s locations, has been arrested for embezzlement. Traverse City Post troopers said they were contacted in January by the owner of the Mancino’s locations, in Chum’s Corners and West Bay. The owner said there was a huge discrepancy in the locations’ reward programs. Troopers said an investigation revealed a single computer was responsible for over 99% of all the reward program transactions and that this computer was located in Lake’s office. The rewards were being back entered into transactions, and cash was being removed from the tills to correlate the rewards being entered, they said.

Buckley Man Arrested for Killing, Dismembering Dog

Michigan State Police Cadillac Post said a Buckley man has been arrested for torturing and killing a dog. Upon investigation, troopers said that the property owner, 43-year-old Thomas William Middaugh, of Buckley, had shot the dog multiple times with a .22 caliber rifle. Warning if you click on the link above: There are details in the story that some might find extremely disturbing.

Gaylord Man Arrested for Fleeing Troopers on Snowmobile

Michigan State Police said a Gaylord man was arrested after fleeing from troopers on his snowmobile last weekend. Gaylord Post troopers said they saw a snowmobile with an expired registration sticker heading south on West Otsego Lake Drive in Bagley Township. A trooper turned on the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the snowmobiler. However, the snowmobiler fled on an unplowed trail off of Lake Manuka Road, troopers said. They eventually found him and placed him under arrest.

East Jordan Man Turns Hobby into Full-Time Job with The Maple Tree Syrup Company

It’s go time for maple trees and sugar shacks in Northern Michigan. The state is the fifth largest maple syrup producer in the U.S. Maple syrup is also the first farm crop harvested in Michigan each year. “When we see about three or four straight days above freezing, pull out our snowshoes, get our drills,” said Josh Chamberlain, owner of the Maple Tree. Chamberlain started the Maple Tree syrup company three years ago after selling his landscaping company.

Tru by Hilton Officially Opens in Traverse City

A highly anticipated new hotel has finally opened in Traverse City. Tru by Hilton is located on US-31 South behind McDonalds and is the first new hotel that’s come to Traverse City in several years. The 90 room hotel is meant to market toward younger travelers with an energetic, but still relaxing environment.

Semi Truck Overturns on On-Ramp in Clare County

The Clare County Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Jerry Becker, says that the semi-driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and nobody else was hurt after crashing on the eastbound US-10 ramp to northbound US-127 (Exit 89).

Fireball Caught on Camera in Petoskey

A 9&10 viewer got some footage of a fireball in the sky near Petoskey the morning of March 8. The footage was taken from Petoskey Plastics, and shows the fireball appear to come closer, then fade away.

Multi-Car Crash Kills at Least 1 in Green Lake Township

Michigan State Police say there was a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Riley Road and Gonder Road in Green Lake Township. Troopers have confirmed that at least one person was killed around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a pickup truck ran a stop sign, hitting an SUV. They say the driver of the pickup truck was killed, and the driver of the SUV was seriously injured. A second SUV was caught up in the crash, but troopers say the driver of that car only received minor injuries. All three were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where the truck driver was pronounced dead.

Midland Woman Killed After F-250 Runs Red Light, Sheriff’s Office Says

A two-car crash killed a Midland woman Tuesday afternoon, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at the intersection of South Poseyville Road and East Ashby Road in Midland Township. The sheriff’s office says that Karen Jo Hoerger, 66, was turning north onto South Poseyville Road from East Ashby Road when a Ford F-250 pickup truck failed to stop at the red light. The truck, driven by an 18-year-old male from Midland, crashed into Hoerger’s Jeep Compass.



















