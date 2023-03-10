‘Spark In The Dark’ Provides Support For Those In Need

“Spark in the Dark” is a local organization here in Northern Michigan that is doing great work within our community to bridge the gap between support programs and those in need of their services.

The program was kickstarted by the Bill Marsh Auto Repair Fund, which provides repair services to those in need within our community.

Spark in the Dark

The latest offering from ‘Spark in the Dark’ is their partnership with ‘Illuminate My Life’ of Traverse City. The team up will help to provide mental health and wellness services to those in need via a Mental Health Fund.

For more information or to lend your support to the great work being done visit the ‘Spark in the Dark’ website.