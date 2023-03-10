Short Term Rentals Could Soon Be Allowed in the Village of Onekama

The Planning Director of Manistee County, Mike Szokola, also works as the zoning administrator for the Village of Onekama.

He said right now, short term rentals are not allowed in the Village of Onekama but that could be changing. The Manistee County Planning Commission will be looking at making amendments to their zoning ordinance to allow for short term rentals in the commercial residential district.

That would allow for some hotels in the boutique area.

“One thing that is taking place in the village is we are looking at some of these definitions and saying, well, how can we allow for, you know, within our commercial areas to allow for boutique hotels? And that’s something that’s coming up on our next planning commission agenda,” said Szokola.

The Manistee County Planning Commission will talk about the amendment to the ordinance at their next monthly meeting. It will be held at the Manistee County courthouse on March 23.