Montcalm Co. Deputies Looking for Hit and Run Driver

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver they say hit a man and took off.

Deputies say a 66-year-old man from Stanton was walking on Hillman Road in Douglass Township around 10:30 a.m., facing oncoming traffic, when he was hit by a vehicle headed south.

They say that vehicle crossed the center line and onto the shoulder where the man was walking. He was taken to Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville and treated for his injuries.

Deputies say the vehicle they’re looking for is an SUV, likely a Chevy or GM, and is missing the driver’s side mirror. If you have any information, please call the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office at 989-831-7590.