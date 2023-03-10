March into the Traverse Area District Library for March Is Reading Month

If you’re not planning to travel for spring break, the Traverse Area District Library has some great activity for you and your kids.

Saturday, Mar. 11

Community Resource Fair to Support Teen Wellness and Inclusion: Join Polestar, in partnership with TADL and other community organizations for the library’s first Community Resource Fair in support of LGBT+ youth and families! There will be information, resources and giveaways for all attendees. Attending organizations will include: Polestar, TADL, the Grand Traverse Health Department, Up North Pride, Thomas Judd Care Center, and the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.

Tuesday, Mar. 14

Hockey with Author Keith Gave: Join best-selling author (and veteran sportswriter) Keith Gave and get the inside scoop on some of hockey’s most amazing moments for both men’s and women’s teams.

Friday, Mar. 17

Tai Chi at noon in the McGuire Community Room

Saturday, Mar. 18

Local History Volunteer Info Session: Learn more about opportunities to volunteer assisting the local history effort. Join in person or head to the TADL website to find out about joining over Zoom.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten Bash: An out-of-this-world celebration of TADL’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten families and readers. There will be special space-themed stations set up throughout the Youth Services department filled with crafts and activities. This program is open to all families, whether you are currently signed up for the 1000 Books program or not.

Thursday, Mar. 23

Listening Party - Alice Coltrane’s “Journey In Satchidananda”: One of Detroit’s own, Ms. Coltrane was one of the foremost proponents of spiritual jazz.

Friday, Mar. 24

Library Movie Nights - “Sisters with Transistors”: Follow the story of electronic music’s female pioneers, composers who embraced machines and their liberating technologies to utterly transform how we produce and listen to music today.

Saturday, Mar. 25

Library Movie Nights - “Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint”: Hilma af Klint was an abstract artist before the term existed, a visionary, trailblazing figure who, inspired by spiritualism, modern science, and the riches of the natural world around her, began in 1906 to reel out a series of huge, colorful, sensual, strange works without precedent in painting. Hilma af Klint is the unsung heroine of modern art.

Wednesdays all month long

The Traverse Health Clinic outreach van will be at the Main Library every Wednesday afternoon in March from 1 - 4 p.m. Visitors can get free blood pressure checks, free COVID test kits and assistance with Medicaid redeterminations or applications.

You can find out more information about dates and times at the TADL website here.