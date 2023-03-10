Hillman overcomes Mio for District Title

Mio-- Hillman visited Mio Friday night where they defeated the Thunderbolts 63-53 for the District 109 title.

This was the Tigers’ 7th title in the past 10 years. “It never gets old,” head coach Eric Muszynski said.

Hillman handed Mio their only two losses this season. “They’re well coached. And they’ve been together for a long time,” the HC said of his opponents.

Advertisement

Next, Hillman has Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary on Monday night in the regional semifinals held at Deckerville High School. Coach Muszynski hopes his team keeps their “defensive intensity” during Monday’s matchup.

“Everybody’s good at this point. You’re heading into the final 32. So you got the best of the best, and we just hope that we can ride this out as long as we can and maybe get that regional back home, it’s been since 2018. So hopefully we can get that back and bring it back where it belongs.”



