Former Traverse City Bar and Restaurant Sold to New Owners

A popular downtown Traverse City restaurant has been sold and the parties have officially closed on the deal.

Mackinaw Brewing

Mackinaw Brewing Company went up for sale last April and closed its doors in January. Now comes word that the sale is final, with a $3.2 million dollar price tag.

Traverse City realtor Jack Lane says the owners of nearby North Peak Brewing Company are the new owners of Mackinaw Brewing. “I’ve had the pleasure of selling some iconic properties like Bardon’s, Li’l Bo’s, and Mackinaw Brewing Company. It’s wonderful that they’ve all gone to local buyers.”

The new owners have plans for a major renovation but will keep it as a new restaurant. There’s no word on when they plan to re-open.