Clare’s Irish Festival kicks off March 15th through the 18th, so we catch up with Four Leaf Brewing in Clare to see the hard work that goes into every glass.

Four Leaf Brewing offers a taproom with a full menu. When the weather is good, you can enjoy the fresh air while you enjoy their offerings.

They will soon be offering spring inspired suds to other local businesses. They will be brewing maple sap beer for Shepherd’s Bar and Grill.

