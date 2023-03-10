MSP: Benzonia Woman Made a Friend, Then Stole Her Phone, Wallet and Car

Ashley Marie Eggli

Michigan State Police say a woman was arrested after stealing a car from another woman who gave her money and a place to sleep.

Troopers say they got a report of the stolen car from a 79-year-old woman. She says she had met the suspect, 29-year-old Ashley Marie Eggli from Benzonia, back in November 2022.

Troopers say Eggli convince the woman to give her money, totaling up to $3,900. Finally on Feb. 13 of this year, Eggli stayed the night at the victim’s house. When she woke up, the woman says Eggli had stolen her car, phone, wallet, winter coat, boots and jewelry. Troopers say there were also syringe needles and glass pipes in the room where Eggli stayed.

Eggli kept contacting the victim on Facebook Messenger and making excuses for why she left, but troopers say the whole time she was using the woman’s phone to make several Cash App transactions worth anywhere from $200 to $550.

A trooper from the Traverse City Post was familiar with Eggli from previous run-ins and found the victim’s car in the driveway at her home in Manistee County. They also found Eggli there and arrested her.

She’s charged with one count Unlawful Driving Away Motor Vehicle, one count Larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, one count Using Computer to Commit a Crime, and Habitual Offender Third Notice. She was released on a personal restraint bond, and her case has been turned over to the Circuit Court.