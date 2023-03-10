Alpena County Woman Wins $6 Million Playing Instant Game

An Alpena County woman turned a $30 prize into a $6 million top prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $6,000,000 Jackpot instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Perch’s IGA Foodstore, 1025 US Highway 23 North in Alpena.

“I have been playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game here and there,” said the player. “I was cashing in a $30 winning ticket at the store and decided to use my winnings towards a $6,000,000 Jackpot ticket.

“I scratched the barcode right away and scanned it on the Lottery machine. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I scratched the ticket to see what I’d won. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, my eyes got big, and I stood there in shock. I took the ticket home to have my husband look it over and confirm what I was seeing. We called our family and friends right after to tell them the exciting news!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to complete some home improvements and then invest the remainder.







