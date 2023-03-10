After Three Year Hiatus Ancient Order Of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is Back

On Saturday, the Ancient Order of Hibernians will bring back their St. Patrick’s Day Parade to downtown Traverse City after a three year hiatus.

The parade will begin to line up at 1 p.m. in the old Milliken’s parking lot beside the State Street Grill. The acting Grand Marshall for the parade is longtime Brady’s server Ann Mikula.

The parade will then move down State Street to Boardman, then to Front, then to Union before heading back to State Street.

After the parade is concluded, there are still many activities to enjoy at The Pub and The North Bar, both of which will have live music throughout the day. Saturday will act as an unofficial grand opening for the Pub which is a new Irish, English, Scottish themed bar in Traverse City.

If you would like to get the festivities going prior to the parade, there will be activities happening at the Pub and The North Bar as early as 11 a.m. These activities will include the crowning of the new Irish Queen and the announcement of the new Irish Lord Mayor.