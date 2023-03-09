Traverse City Tourism Celebrates Signs of a Good Year to Come

Tourism in the Traverse City area is rebounding after a slowdown during the COVID pandemic. That’s the word from Traverse City Tourism, which held its annual meeting Thursday afternoon.

Trevor Tkach

President Trevor Tkach says hotel occupancy rates are approaching their pre-pandemic levels, but aren’t there quite yet. He says numbers are within just 2% of where they used to be and making gains.

The Traverse City region generated $1.3 billion in the economic impact from tourism in 2021.

Advertisement

“We’re working hard every day to take full advantage of the resources and assets that our community has available to it,” Tkach says. “Our goal is to make sure that hotel rooms, restaurants, all small businesses are active 365 days a year. And so that’s what we’re here to celebrate and talk about and hopefully work towards in the future.”

And the growth isn’t stopping. Tkach says seven new hotel properties have either broken ground or are in the planning stages for the next three years.

Also good news for northern Michigan: Benzie County’s partnership with Traverse City Tourism. Tkach says since thy joined forces in 2020, spending at lodging facilities is up 89% from its low point during the pandemic.