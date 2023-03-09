Traverse City Man Arrested for Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material

Edward Dwayne Fay

The Michigan State Police said Thursday that a Traverse City man was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said Edward Dwayne Fay, 43, was arrested after an investigation that began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search of Fay’s residence resulted in numerous internet capable devices being seized, troopers said.

Fay was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of aggravated distributing/promoting child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of lying to a peace officer.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the Cyber Tip Line at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.