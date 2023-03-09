Traverse City Issues 16 Licenses for Retail Marijuana

The Traverse City Clerk’s Office on Thursday issued all 16 licenses for adult use retail cannabis.

The licenses were issued after an extensive review by the city clerk’s office and the Traverse City Police Department.

City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said, “The City of Traverse City appreciates the level of interest by the cannabis industry in locating their businesses within our community. The application review process was a big lift and required an extraordinary amount of review from my team and the Traverse City Police Department. We also appreciate the patience of the applicants and most certainly their investment in this community.

“While many people made up the team that brought us to this point where we’re in a position to issue these licenses, I want to especially thank Deputy City Clerk Sarah Lutz and Detective Tim Smith from the Traverse City Police Department for doing much of the heavy lifting and doing so with care.”

Several days ago, Lighthouse general manager Jon Handzlik told 9&10 News, “Pretty much dot the i’s, cross the t’s and then find recreational product. We’re getting there. We’re super close.”