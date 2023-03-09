Traverse City Gets Grant for Compost and Food Waste Reduction Project

Traverse City was awarded a $255,396 two-year United State Department of Agriculture grant to pilot a compost and food waste reduction project.

SEEDS Ecology & Education Centers will support the project with processing management, logistics, oversight, and aid with the selection of interested vendors through RFP hauling contracts as well as food waste source identification.

Currently, the city provides curbside seasonal leaf pick up and annual brush pick up for its residents. Materials are taken to the city’s Keystone facility for composting. The organic material is supplemented by materials from the county-operated brush drop-off. Finished compost products are used by the city for its public lands, parks and green spaces and any remaining material is sold for bulk purchasing.

“This pilot program is intended to augment the city’s current composting program and begin to bring together the pieces needed for a successful small-scale food composting system with the hope of inspiring/initiating future efforts within the city and the community. The end product being quality compost (that) could be used by City DPS Parks Division or donated back by the city to support the hauling agreements and waste source producers,” said Frank Dituri, DPS director.

The purpose of the program is start to provide some residents and businesses with easy access to more organic material pickups, especially including food waste.

“The community appetite for adding food waste into their recycling options is exponentially growing. Solving this challenge for our rural region will require multiple solutions at multiple scales. The city’s soon-to-be-installed ‘in-vessel’ system is a fully contained solution that is ideal for urban environments. Seeing this equipment in town will make for a fun and engaging outreach tool to help tell the story about the untapped value in our garbage,” said SEEDS Executive Director Sarna Salzman.



