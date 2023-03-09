‘Singin’ In The Rain’ Opens today at Gaylord high School

The Gaylord High School Drama Club begins their run of “Singin’ in the Rain,” a classic musical that is fun for the whole family, Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

Performances are March 9-11 at 7 p.m. and on March 12 at 2 p.m. All shows are located in the Gornick Auditorium at Gaylord High School.

Please bring a donation for the Sandy Glasby Memorial Scholarship Fund if you wish to be entered into a drawing for some amazing prizes.

For more information or to purchase tickets ahead of time and save some money visit the Our Show webpage for the production or tickets are available at the door.