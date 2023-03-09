Oliver Art Center Celebrates National Poetry Month

In conjunction with National Poetry Month, the Oliver Arts Center will kick off ARTiFactory 2023.

It’s a program that will bring poetry and history together with a series of poetry writing workshops that have been designed in collaboration with the Benzie Area Historical Society.

The instructor and author Steven Veatch said of the workshop “Through the power of poetry, we will explore history and find meaning as we uncover new personal and universal truths.”

ARTiFactory is open to both students and adults alike with students under 18 being able to register for free. For more information call 231-352-4151 or visit the Oliver Center for the Arts website.