Missaukee County Woman Charged with Possession of Meth and Guns

Michigan State Police said Thursday that detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) arrested a Missaukee County woman on charges relating to methamphetamine and weapons.

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team carried out an investigation for several months and executed a search warrant on Feb. 28 at the home of 43-year-old Cindy Jo Frye in Pioneer Township, officials said.

While searching Frye’s home, detectives said they found about 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a 44-caliber revolver, a 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, a shotgun and a rifle.

Frye was arraigned in the 84th District Court of Missaukee County on March 1 on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and felony firearm. She is currently out on bond.

The case is still under investigation, and additional charges and arrests are expected, detectives said.

TNT was assisted by the Michigan State Police 7th District Emergency Support Team, MSP Houghton Lake Post Canine Team, Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Missaukee County MDOC Probation and Parole.