Luther Post Office Reopening After Repairing Smoke Damage in the Building

Eight months ago a fire damaged the Luther Post Office, forcing them to move in with Leroy’s Post Office, but now they’re back home in Luther.

On July 12, a fire made irreparable damage to the grocery and hardware store adjacent to the office, and made the post office unusable due to smoke damage.

After the building was repaired, the Luther Post Office is now back to where they belong.

The post office is thankful to their customers for being patient, and for the new beginning being given to them.

“It’s been a nice actually a fresh start and everybody’s learned to get along a little bit better. And we’ve learned to come to appreciate each other a little bit more than what we have. So but it’s it’s definitely a fresh start for this office,” Katy Battle, NTFT Clerk at the Luther USPS, says.

The office officially opens Friday.