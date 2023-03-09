First Aid Klondike Derby Gives Boy Scouts Valuable Life Skills

On Saturday March 11 at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Boys Scouts of America will be reinstating the First Aid Klondike Derby which will teach valuable first aid knowledge to boy scout troops.

Along the Little Betsie River and Duck Lake, multiple stations will be set up which will be judged by medical professionals as the groups of 4-5 scouts move from station to station testing their first aid skills.

Boy Scouts Klondike Derby

With events ranging from burns to compound fractures to a sled relay, these challenges are meant to provide the Boy Scouts with real world experience that translates to them being able to assist those within our community.

Boy Scouts learning valuable first aid skills

The organization running the event are in need of “victims” who will be dressed warmly and lie on the ground for a short period of time and the event is open to spectators who would like to root for these young men as they compete.

For more information or to volunteer to assist with the event visit the events webpage.



