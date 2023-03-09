Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Put Your Town on the Map Competition

Small and rural towns are the centerpiece of Northern Michigan. Consumers Energy Foundation is encouraging them to submit ideas that can help them grow and thrive.

The Consumers Energy Foundation announce Tuesday that it is calling for entries in the annual Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition, awarding $50,000 for big ideas in small towns of Michigan.

The competition provides funding for three projects that help small communities in Michigan, and communities with up to 10,000 residents can submit ideas through April 7.

The Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) will select 10 finalists to make their pitches at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference in June. The top three winners will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.

The competition has been an annual event since 2019 and has since awarded Big Rapids, Gaylord, and Hart.

The Put Your Town on the Map competition seeks to reward innovative ideas that attract visitors to downtowns, advance housing, education or employment, cultivate community pride and more. Community leaders can learn more and apply here.