Author of New Children’s Book Says Her Students Are in the Story

Writing a children’s book certainly has its challenges, but turning those stories into a book series has even more mountains to climb.

Debbie Watson, a teacher from right here in Northern Michigan has turned her middle school students’ interests and turned them into the inspiration for her book series called The Polar Bear and the Dragon.

The series is a coming-of-age fantasy, full of adventure for middle school readers and older.

Interested readers are able to find and leave reviews on the series on Amazon or Goodreads.

Debbie joins us with more details on Good Day Northern Michigan.